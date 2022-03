All of the biggest financial institutions across the globe have decided to stop doing business with Russia — a decision spurred by autocrat Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Well, all of them except for cryptocurrency markets, that is. According to a report from Vice, some of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world including Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken Exchange have all rejected calls to freeze Russian accounts because it would run counter to the “libertarian values” of cryptocurrency.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO