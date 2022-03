The producer of Digimon Survive has asked fans of the anime-inspired RPG to be patient just a little while longer. "We’re very sorry for keeping you waiting even though you’re looking forward to it," producer Kazumasa Habu, from Hyde, told fans via an interview with Gematsu. "We apologize again for not providing any new information and/or keeping you waiting. We sincerely apologize for the delay."

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO