ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romney, WV

Multiple agencies investigate West Virginia School for Deaf and Blind fire

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fmova_0eRPIwEn00

ROMNEY, WV (WOWK) – We’re learning more details about that devastating fire that destroyed the historic West Virginia school for the Deaf and Blind. The West Virginia Department of Education held a press briefing Monday morning.

Multiple agencies are now involved in figuring out what exactly caused the fire in Romney on Saturday. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. in the administration building, and now the building is at a complete loss. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Now, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and their national response team are working together with a full-scale fire investigation.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“Basically we come in, we start talking to the area, canvas the area. Obviously talk to the fire departments, city law enforcement and just start developing the information at that point. Obviously, with this fire, a lot of damage was still going on when we arrived. Nobody was able to get into the scene. Safety is our main concern, safety for everybody including our investigators,” said Jason Baltic, the Deputy State Fire Marshal, with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The West Virginia School for the deaf and the blind has been operating since 1870.

West Virginia State Superintendent of schools, Clayton Burch says the fire will not affect the school’s day-to-day instruction and they currently have 74 students enrolled. We will keep you updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,436 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 18 more deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,488. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Marion […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Lizemores VFD temporarily closed for ‘operational issue’; other departments responding to area

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department in Clay County has temporarily shut down. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the department voluntarily shut down temporarily to take care of an operational issue. Officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office did not specify any details regarding the issue. Until the Lizemores VFD […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 Huntington firefighters become certified journeymen

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Huntington firefighters have completed a national program and are now certified journeymen. According to the Huntington Fire Department, firefighters Patrick Childers, Brenden Simpkins and Garrett Scheibelhood will be in this program for two years before being able to move higher in rank. It’s a very big deal. We all call […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Romney, WV
State
West Virginia State
Romney, WV
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 292 new COVID cases, 18 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,582 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 292 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 18 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 493,653 cases and 6,470 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

One trapped in vehicle after crash on I-77 south

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was trapped in a vehicle after a crash on I-77 south at the 96 mile-marker. Metro 911 officials say the call came in right after 7 p.m. There is no word on any injuries at this time. They say that the West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County EMS, Malden […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio guardsman finds calling after hospital deployment

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) – Even though COVID-19 numbers are improving, central Ohio hospitals are still dealing with staffing challenges. One central Ohio hospital group is now getting help from some familiar faces. At the peak of the pandemic earlier this winter, Ohio National Guard members were deployed to hospitals around the state to help […]
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Fire Marshal#Deaf#Accident#The West Virginia School#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County exceeds 600 COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Monday that the county has exceeded 600 COVID-19 deaths. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County currently stands at 604. “Sadly, today, we reached another unfortunate milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic by exceeding 600 deaths in Kanawha County as a result of COVID-19,” said […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Putnam Co. trailer fire classified as ‘suspicious’

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are classifying a fire at an abandoned trailer in Putnam County as “suspicious.” According to Putnam County dispatchers, the fire was reported on Vintroux Road in the area of Tractor Pros on Winfield Road. Authorities say the single-wide trailer was abandoned and did not have utilities connected. No injuries […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County sheriff searches for missing woman

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman. Casandra Diamond, 49, of Milton was last seen Feb. 27 and was last heard from on March 2. Authorities say she also go by “Sandy” and “Cassie.” Diamond is described as standing 5’2″ with blonde hair with […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Salt Rock

SALT ROCK, WV (WOWK) — There is a house fire in Salt Rock happening currently, according to Cabell County dispatchers. They say that a DNR officer in the area saw a fire in the 1000 block of Raccoon Creek Road and called it in. Salt Rock VFD and West Hamlin VFD from Lincoln County are […]
SALT ROCK, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

One taken to hospital after Milton garbage truck crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a garbage truck went over an embankment. Cabell County dispatch says the accident happened in the 2500 block of East Mud River Road in Milton. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVU Medicine Children’s, Nexstar host annual ‘mediathon’

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday, March 9, 2022 marks an important day when it comes to getting the best medical care for children in West Virginia and our neighboring states. WVU Medicine Children’s is holding a mediathon in conjunction with the WVU Day of Giving. As part of this extraordinary day, you have the opportunity […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire stations get rid of cancer-causing foam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters across the country are starting to rid their stations of a firefighting foam often used to put out heavy fires. This foam has been used by firefighters across the country for almost 20 years. It contains PFAS – or poly-fluoroalkyl substances – which studies show can cause health issues, including […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

No bond for teen charged as adult in Elkview quadruple murders

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – A teenager charged with the quadruple murder of his mother, his stepfather, and his two brothers in Elkview will be charged as an adult. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the first-degree murder charges against Gavin Smith, 17, are being transferred to adult status due to the findings in […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV House OKs state worker raises, troopers get bigger bump

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – State police troopers in West Virginia would receive a $10,000 pay increase under a bill approved by the House of Delegates. The proposal was passed 97-0 Monday and now returns to the Senate, which previously had unanimously passed Gov. Jim Justice’s request for a 5% pay raise for most state employees. […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy