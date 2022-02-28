Multiple agencies investigate West Virginia School for Deaf and Blind fire

ROMNEY, WV (WOWK) – We’re learning more details about that devastating fire that destroyed the historic West Virginia school for the Deaf and Blind. The West Virginia Department of Education held a press briefing Monday morning.

Multiple agencies are now involved in figuring out what exactly caused the fire in Romney on Saturday. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. in the administration building, and now the building is at a complete loss. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Now, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and their national response team are working together with a full-scale fire investigation.

“Basically we come in, we start talking to the area, canvas the area. Obviously talk to the fire departments, city law enforcement and just start developing the information at that point. Obviously, with this fire, a lot of damage was still going on when we arrived. Nobody was able to get into the scene. Safety is our main concern, safety for everybody including our investigators,” said Jason Baltic, the Deputy State Fire Marshal, with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The West Virginia School for the deaf and the blind has been operating since 1870.

West Virginia State Superintendent of schools, Clayton Burch says the fire will not affect the school’s day-to-day instruction and they currently have 74 students enrolled. We will keep you updated when we learn more.

