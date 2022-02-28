Mobile’s first Black female firefighter recalls historic journey

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Ann Williams did something no Black woman had ever done in Mobile. In 1995, Williams became Mobile Fire-Rescue’s first Black female firefighter.

Williams was working as a corrections officer when a friend told her about some openings in the fire department.

“A girlfriend of mine said, ‘Ann, let’s go put in an application for the fire department, they’re hiring minorities and females,'” Williams recalled.

Ann Williams

At first, she didn’t even know she made history.

“I wasn’t aware of it until when I actually made it in the training academy,” Williams said.

She says those early years were tough.

“The training, oh my gosh, it was very challenging,” Williams said. “I was determined. I worked hard.”

Williams didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

“When I first got on the fire department, my daughter was only three years old, and I was taking care of her. She inspired me a lot to come here and do what I had to do,” Williams said.

More than two decades later, Williams has fallen in love with her job of driving the fire engines. But it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“There’s no way I can drive that truck. It’s huge,” Williams recalled of the first time she got in the truck with a previous supervisor. “When I first drove the truck, I think I scared him because he asked, ‘Ann, have you ever driven a truck before?'”

Williams loves the adrenaline rush that comes with driving the truck on a regular basis.

“When the call comes in as a fire call, you get a little nervous. I’ve been on 26 years, and I still get a little nervous,” Williams said.

She says that feeling fades when she arrives at a scene and the attention turns to helping others.

“I love helping others. I just love coming here and inspiring others that see me when I go out on calls. They’re very excited, especially women when they see me driving or just helping someone,” Williams said.

The younger firefighters are taking notice.

“They call me ‘Mama’ they do! When they see me, they always call and say, ‘I wanna be like you,'” Williams said.

Williams says her mother was another big source of inspiration. She lost her several years ago but keeps her memory alive by helping at her mom’s store, Mother’s Finest on Houston Street, on her days off.

In December 2021, Williams was honored as Mobile Fire-Rescue’s Firefighter of the Month .

