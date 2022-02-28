2 arrested, accused of selling drugs close to church, Baker County deputies say

Baker County arrests The sheriff's office says this was the second home raided by detectives this month due to the sale of dangerous and illegal drugs.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a “nuisance residence” in Macclenny for the sale of illegal narcotics on Friday morning.

The BCSO SWAT Team was able to arrest accused drug dealers, Ira Davis, 39, and Shaquanna Williams, 22, on multiple charges.

The suspects, Davis and Williams, were selling drugs within close proximity to a nearby church, and a park frequently visited by families within the area, deputies said.

Davis and Williams were taken into custody without incident and the drugs inside their home were seized.

Both suspects have been charged with multiple counts of selling narcotics, within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

This is the second home raided this month due to the sale of illegal and dangerous drugs, BCSO said.

