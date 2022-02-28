ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

2 arrested, accused of selling drugs close to church, Baker County deputies say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rvqg7_0eRPIcpV00
Baker County arrests The sheriff's office says this was the second home raided by detectives this month due to the sale of dangerous and illegal drugs.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a “nuisance residence” in Macclenny for the sale of illegal narcotics on Friday morning.

The BCSO SWAT Team was able to arrest accused drug dealers, Ira Davis, 39, and Shaquanna Williams, 22, on multiple charges.

The suspects, Davis and Williams, were selling drugs within close proximity to a nearby church, and a park frequently visited by families within the area, deputies said.

Davis and Williams were taken into custody without incident and the drugs inside their home were seized.

Both suspects have been charged with multiple counts of selling narcotics, within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

This is the second home raided this month due to the sale of illegal and dangerous drugs, BCSO said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macclenny, FL
Baker County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Baker County, FL
Action News Jax

Police: 1 Missouri officer, suspect die, 2 officers wounded

JOPLIN, Mo. — (AP) — One Joplin police officer and a suspect have died after a shooting Tuesday in the southwest Missouri city, police said. Two other Joplin officers remain hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in serious but stable condition, Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said in a news release.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#The Bcso Swat Team#Bcso#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

1 trapped, taken to hospital after crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — One person was trapped in their car and taken to an area hospital after a crash on state Route 334 and Urbana Road Wednesday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car struck a guard rail and then flipped, trapping the person inside.
ACCIDENTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
87K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy