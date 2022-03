Twin Falls is home to some beautiful areas. There is the canyon, the South Hills, and many hidden places to explore, but one of the prettiest areas is Rock Creek Park. If you are new to the area, it isn't the easiest place to find, but once you find it and explore the area, you will fall in love with it. The stream, the cliffs, walking trail and the wildlife all make it a great place to escape for an afternoon. There is one part about it that seems to stand out though that makes this place a little different than other parks in the area.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO