Merchant Token, the First Consumer Protection Protocol on Blockchain!

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Crypto currencies have taken over the world with the promise of decentralization and removing the middle man, Bitcoin was the first and set these fundamentals however its limitations have not allowed it to get mainstream, this is...

pymnts

Mobile-First LatAm Consumers Pull Merchants Into eCommerce, Digital Payments

Given that over 90% of Mexican consumers use some form of online banking, it only makes sense that this digital shift would expand to other forms of electronic payments and connected commerce. This, as growing use of eCommerce sites, streaming media and the payment methods needed to power them all see increased use from a range of consumers.
Nature.com

A hybrid with distributed pooling blockchain protocol for image storage

As a distributed storage scheme, the blockchain network lacks storage space has been a long-term concern in this field. At present, there are relatively few research on algorithms and protocols to reduce the storage requirement of blockchain, and the existing research has limitations such as sacrificing fault tolerance performance and raising time cost, which need to be further improved. Facing the above problems, this paper proposes a protocol based on Distributed Image Storage Protocol (DISP), which can effectively improve blockchain storage space and reduces computational costs in the help of InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). In order to prove the feasibility of the protocol, we make full use of IPFS and distributed database to design a simulation experiment for blockchain. Through distributed pooling (DP) algorithm in this protocol, we can divide image evidence into recognizable several small files and stored in several nodes. And these files can be restored to lossless original documents again by inverse distributed pooling (IDP) algorithm after authorization. These advantages in performance create conditions for large scale industrial and commercial applications.
pymnts.com

60% of Merchants Enable Digital Profiles for Consumers

The number of merchants offering three cross-channel-capable features increased between 2020 and 2021, according to The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on a survey of 13,114 consumers and 3,100 merchants across six countries. Get the report: The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index. Among merchants...
Benzinga

Anchor Protocol, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) increased by 14.17% to $22.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $60.03 million, which is 157.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,157,800,640.00 as of today.
8 News Now

National Consumer Protection Week tips against scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and 8 News Now has noted several common schemes against consumers, and what to do if you suspect a scam or have become the victim of a scammer. Scammers are always coming up with new ways to steal your money. Bernard Bermudez managed to avoid becoming […]
