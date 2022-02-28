ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh BOE votes to make mask wearing optional in class, mandatory on school buses

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPkVP_0eRPH9Y000

One Orange County school board wrapped up a vote Monday evening on whether to make masks optional on Wednesday.

The Newburgh Board of Education voted to eliminate a pandemic policy it put in place in August 2020 which required mask-wearing in school.

The district released a letter making masks optional in the classroom but requiring them still on school buses.

The district is hoping to get more clarity on if the state will allow the district to ease other mitigation strategies including on transportation before Wednesday.

Newburgh is the latest district in the Mid-Hudson region to give parents the option to send their kids to school in a mask following new guidance from the CDC late last week.

"If a student is wearing a mask or if a student is not wearing a mask be respectful of the decision and the choice," says Newburgh Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit.

The state Health Department didn't have an update on when specific guidance could be released but Newburgh officials said it should come before the new policy goes into effect Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
Newburgh, NY
Health
Orange County, NY
Education
Newburgh, NY
Government
Newburgh, NY
Education
County
Orange County, NY
Orange County, NY
Health
City
Newburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Masking#The Mask#Cdc#Newburgh Superintendent#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News 12

Brooklyn is Africa' exhibit to be on display at Brooklyn Borough Hall starting tomorrow

A new exhibit will soon be on display at Brooklyn Borough Hall. The Brooklyn is Africa exhibit includes more than 3,000 artifacts from the Cultural Museum of African Art. The exhibit focuses on dual themes of women and resilience in celebration of Women's History and Black History months. The exhibit opens Thursday, March 10 and will remain open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until March 21.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy