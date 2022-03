WPXI - Angie Herrera The City of McKeesport Police are searching for missing 13-year-old Angie Herrera. (City of McKeesport Police Department)

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Angie Herrera, 13, was last seen on Feb. 25 around 4 p.m. leaving her home in McKeesport, according to police.

Police said Herrera is 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015, or call 911.

©2022 Cox Media Group