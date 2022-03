It's not every day you see RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals for under $800, but that's exactly what you're getting with this 15.6-inch MSI GF65 at Best Buy for $799.99. With a whopping $300 discount, today's price at Best Best beats the previous record on this machine by $100 - $899 being this laptop's Black Friday price. While RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals have steadily been falling in price over the past few months, this is easily the cheapest yet and a great buy for anything shopping for a mid-range machine.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO