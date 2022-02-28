ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZ8GB_0eRPGJti00

People tend to have a specific image when they think of eating disorders -- a disturbingly skinny White girl with reed-thin arms, her ribs and shoulder blades prominent.

You don't think of a ripped, beefy muscle man chugging a protein shake and fretting about carbs between weightlifting sessions. But maybe you should.

Men and some minority groups have been drastically underrepresented in clinical trials that research treatment options for eating disorders, a new study reports.

The percentage of men who participated in clinical trials for eating disorders during the past decade was "less than half of the proportion we would hope to see," said study co-author Helen Burton Murray, director of the GI Behavioral Health Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Part of the problem is that men simply aren't considered as susceptible to eating disorders as women, experts said, and so doctors don't think to diagnose them.

But they also might be looking for the wrong symptoms. It's likely that there are male-pattern eating disorders that are completely different from the conditions that have been well-established in women, experts say.

Clinical trials for binge eating disorder between 2011 and 2020 included about 20% men, roughly half what's needed for true representation, Burton Murray said. Recent estimates hold that males account for as many as 40% of binge eating cases overall.

Male representation in anorexia/bulimia studies was even worse. Men account for 19% of anorexia or bulimia cases, but clinical trials for those conditions had less than 5% male participation.

One possible explanation is that doctors spot eating disorders in men less often, Burton Murray said. Men also don't seek medical treatment as often as women, and therefore are less likely to be recruited into a treatment trial.

"Males overall in other research studies have been shown to be less likely than females to even be diagnosed with an eating disorder, or seek or receive treatment," Burton Murray said. "That may be one reason why males weren't included -- because perhaps the recruitment strategies of these studies were to recruit from clinic populations where they already had an eating disorder diagnosed."

The findings were published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open.

That pattern of women enrolling in trials more than men holds true for all clinical research, said Dr. Timothy Walsh, founder of the eating disorders research program at the New York State Psychiatric Institute/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Fear that men could skew trial results

"It turns out that women are overrepresented in clinical trials, generally," Walsh said. "My understanding is women spend more on healthcare in this country than do men. Women, for whatever combination of reasons, are more inclined to come into clinics, both for general care and for studies."

But it's also fact that men have been historically neglected in eating disorder treatment and research, said Stuart Murray, director of the Eating Disorders Program and the Translational Research in Eating Disorders Laboratory at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.

The first reported cases of anorexia in 1860 included both men and women, Murray said.

"From the get-go, we've known this was a disorder that could affect men," he noted.

But for the next century men were excluded from eating disorder research, even as the field grew by leaps and bounds with the development of diagnostic criteria, symptom measurement and even treatments, Murray said.

"All of those really important developments happened in the complete absence of any research from men," Murray said.

This led to diagnostic criteria that were female-centric. For example, you couldn't be diagnosed with anorexia unless you'd stopped having menstrual cycles, Murray said.

Even when medicine eventually acknowledged that men could develop eating disorders, those cases were considered so rare that they could skew the results of clinical trials, Murray added. Therefore, men have tended to be directly excluded from eating disorder trials.

It's now known that men can develop anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorders, the same as women.

"They look very similar to the symptoms of women. No one thinks they need significantly different treatment or interventions, with the limited data we have," Walsh said.

But there also are gender-specific types of eating disorders that affect men and have not been adequately defined or researched, Murray said.

Obsession with muscles, protein

"If you believe that eating disorders are in some way linked to an idealized body image, the ideal body is very different for males and females," Murray said. "The ideal female body is thin, very slender and very low weight, and that gives rise to the behavior that we consider to be classic eating disorders.

"The male body ideal is often super-muscular and lean, sort of really ripped and really big," he continued. "That body ideal doesn't give rise to the same set of behaviors at all. It's unlikely you're going to achieve a body that looks like that if you are restricting calories."

That condition among men -- what he calls muscularity-oriented disordered eating -- involves rigid rules around counting protein, scheduling meals, fastidiously preparing dishes and "never wanting to be caught short without protein powder," Murray said.

"Oftentimes these guys get anxious if they can't eat enough," Murray said. "Oftentimes these guys get anxious if they go too long between meals, because they're worried about their bodies not being perennially topped up with protein to support maximum muscle growth.

"It's rigid. It's rule-driven. It's impairing to normal life -- all the characteristics of an eating disorder, but it's oriented towards becoming more muscular as opposed to becoming more thin. That's the only difference," Murray concluded.

The way eating disorder trials deal with minority groups is also problematic, but less clearly defined, researchers said.

Many eating disorder studies don't bother to note race or ethnicity, the researchers found. Only about 62% of trials reported race and 43% ethnicity.

Among those clinical trials reporting race, Hispanics and Asians appear to be underrepresented, the study found.

This could be because minority groups have less access to healthcare, or because they are less likely to seek care, Burton Murray and Walsh said.

"Folks of limited economic means and folks in minorities don't get good access to medical care in general," Walsh said. "That may be echoed by their underrepresentation in treatment trials in eating disorders. These problems are real, but they extend beyond the eating disorder trials."

Burton Murray cautioned that her study only focused on 21 trials that appeared on ClinicalTrials.gov, and might have missed trials that didn't report results there or research conducted in other countries.

However, she noted that a recent study, which focused on minority representation in such trials, reached similar conclusions and included both clinical trials and observational studies.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has more about eating disorders.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Men struggling with ‘bigorexia’ need eating disorder support too

Rates of diagnosis and hospital admissions for eating disorders have been rising faster than ever in recent years. There have been particularly sharp increases in cases amongst non-white ethnicities, and men.Breaking down the stereotypes about eating disorders means we have to think about these groups, too, and whether they experience eating disorders in the same way. We can’t just copy and paste what we know about eating disorders from one group onto another.One group at risk of being overlooked is muscular and health-conscious men. Men who regularly go to the gym or take part in bodybuilding might not look like...
WEIGHT LOSS
KTBS

Treatment for eating disorders often requires team approach

SHREVEPORT, La. — Psychiatric conditions such as anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder and others can have severe medical consequences, fom starving the body of nutrients and calories needed to live, to overloading the body with toxic levels of poor quality food, eating disorders can cause serious illness and even death.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KARK

Eating disorders: Test your knowledge

(Baptist Health) – Anorexia. Bulimia. Binge-eating disorder. It’s estimated that as many as 30 million people in the U.S. have some type of eating disorder. And these conditions can have a dramatic impact on health. In fact, out of all mental illnesses, eating disorders have the highest rate of death. How much do you know about eating disorders?
FITNESS
UPMATTERS

Sneaky Signs of Teenage Eating Disorders

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– National eating disorder awareness week starts February 21st. Being obsessed with weight affects millions of teenagers. In fact, one out of seven young women has or is struggling with an eating disorder such as anorexia, bulimia, or binge eating. A recent study found that one out of every three teen girls thought they were overweight, and more than half were trying to lose weight. Experts warn there is a very fine line between trying to lose weight and developing a life-threatening eating disorder.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Clinical Research#Clinical Trials#Binge Eating
WKRC

Eating disorders on the rise in the pandemic

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Harvard Health researchers say eating disorders have skyrocketed during the pandemic. It’s leading those in recovery to remind others that they are not alone. The Eating Recovery Center in Cincinnati has a structured outpatient daily program, which helped a local woman change her life. "It...
CINCINNATI, OH
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
9&10 News

Living Right: Eating Disorders in Teenagers

It’s National Eating Disorder Week, and being obsessed with weight impacts millions of teenagers. One out of seven young women has or is struggling with an eating disorder, like anorexia, bulimia or binge eating. A recent study found one out of every three teen girls thought they were overweight...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WCNC

Eating disorders are insidious

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eating disorders are not uncommon , you may know someone or may have been affected by an eating disorder. Juliet Kuehnle, license therapist from Sun Counseling and Wellness is here to breakdown this insidious disease. Eating disorder are very serious but they are treatable. Over 30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs19news

Raising awareness of eating disorders, providing support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- National Eating Disorder Awareness Week is from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27. More than 20 million Americans will fight an eating disorder at some point in their life. This week works to educate the public about the reality of eating disorders, while providing support and...
FITNESS
Lincoln Journal Star

Eating disorders among men aren't talked about, but they’re on the rise

PHILADELPHIA — William Hornby looks straight into the camera, smiles and says:. “Hi, I’m William and I am a man who is proudly in eating disorder recovery.”. It’s the kind of public and unashamed acknowledgement the now 22-year old Temple University student wished he could have leaned on when he began his recovery in early 2020. The video has been watched more than 21,000 times since Hornby posted it on TikTok in December 2020.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Eating disorders linked to diabetic eye issues

Eating disorders can cause an increased risk of people with diabetes developing diabetic retinopathy—a condition that can cause blindness if untreated—according to new research published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders. Diabetes is characterized by high concentrations of glucose in the blood, which can in turn...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSLTV

Eating disorders spiraling during the pandemic, experts say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah – Eating disorders will affect 29 Americans in their lifetime. Being out of a routine and living in an uncertain world has led to abnormal eating, especially among teens. When it comes to food, Rachel Jackson speaks intentionally with her kids. “We choose our words very carefully,”...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
WIS-TV

Why there is hope for those dealing with eating disorders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of people who need care and support for eating disorders has only grown during the pandemic. Every day millions of individuals and their loved ones are affected by eating disorders. The Columbia chapter of the National Eating Disorders Association, known as NEDA, will hold...
COLUMBIA, SC
psychologytoday.com

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week: See the Change

Today, I want to share some reflections on what I’ve learned throughout my 30-year career in eating disorders treatment. Let's also want to take a closer look at this year’s theme for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (NEDAwarenessWeek) and consider some ways we can work together to See the Change, Be the Change.
HEALTH
KAAL-TV

Bringing awareness to eating disorders

(ABC 6 News) - Every year the last full week in February is designated as National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, a week set aside to bring awareness to a group of conditions that not only affect a person’s physical health, including their heart health, but their emotional and mental health as well.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

New artificial intelligence tool detects often overlooked heart diseases

Physician-scientists in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai have created an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can effectively identify and distinguish between two life-threatening heart conditions that are often easy to miss: hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and cardiac amyloidosis. The new findings were published in JAMA Cardiology. "These two heart conditions are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXL

Heart Valve Disease is an Overlooked, Often Silent Killer

During this American Heart Month, for the sixth year in a row, more than a hundred medical groups are trying to raise awareness about Heart Valve Disease. Dozens of medical groups are trying to get out the word about what can be a silent killer, which involves damage to one or more of the heart’s valves. Surveys show 3 out of 4 of us know little to nothing about H.V.D.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Disordered Eating or Eating Disorder? How to Tell the Difference

Eating is a significant part of life — there’s no way around it. It’s completely normal and even enjoyable to think about food, meal planning, grocery shopping, or whatever you’re craving for dinner tonight, says Susan Zinn, a licensed certified professional counselor and eating disorder specialist in private practice in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
305K+
Followers
51K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy