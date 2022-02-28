ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Groundbreaking Set for $40 Million JC “Victory Lofts” Project

By Bob Joseph
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A project to develop 156 apartments at the site of a long-dormant Endicott Johnson factory is moving forward. A groundbreaking ceremony for "The Victory Lofts" off Lester Avenue in Johnson City is to be held Thursday morning. Paulus Development and LeChase Construction are working to renovate the massive 102-year-old...

wnbf.com

Comments / 3

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Superload Debacle: Route 17 to Close in Vestal, Apalachin

A six-mile section of the Southern Tier Expressway is scheduled to be shut down for several hours for the removal of a 100-ton piece of machinery stuck on a broken trailer. The state Department of Transportation has advised drivers that Route 17 westbound will be closed from Exit 67 in Vestal to Exit 66 in Apalachin from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Johnson City, NY
Government
Johnson City, NY
Business
City
Syracuse, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Johnson City, NY
Binghamton, NY
Business
WNBF News Radio 1290

[GALLERY] Let’s Take An Upstate New York Food Road Trip

It's just before lunchtime as I write this article, and it's making me very hungry for some of my favorite foods served in various restaurants in Upstate New York. During one of my recent conversations with a few co-workers (yes, we do take a break from gossip and other conversations to work...sometimes), we got on the topic of favorite foods and places to go for a great meal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Don’t Get Cornered In These 14 Fantastic New York Octagon Houses

Octagon houses were all the craze in the mid-to-late 1800s. A book by the leading proponent of this craze, Orson Seymour Fowler (1809-1887), gained wide notoriety for the benefits of an 8-sided home. The book, Octagon Houses: A Home For All, suggested there would be many health benefits to living in an octagon house, from stair-climbing, to increased sunlight, to more efficient air-flow.
NEW YORK STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Mansions#Luxury Car#Uban Construction#Lechase Construction#Wnbf Radio#Binghamton Now#Wnbf News#Binghamton University#Uhs Hospital
WNBF News Radio 1290

Hefty Winds Turn Out Lights to Thousands in Twin Tiers

Thousands of Twin Tiers residents found themselves dealing with power issues following strong winds that ripped through the region in the evening and overnight March 7-8. New York State Electric and Gas reported over 16,000 customers just in Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware and Cortland Counties without power around 8 p.m. March 7. Over 3,300 Broome County residents woke up on March 8 without power and NYSEG only listing “assessing” under the estimated restoration time on its website. Some of the most heavily impacted areas were in the Towns of Windsor and Colesville in Broome County although outages were reported throughout the county. Hard-hit areas in Delaware County were Hancock and Deposit. Dozens of residents in the Towns of Richford and Sanford as well as parts of Owego and Newark Valley had power out overnight in Tioga County areas of Afton in Chenango and Marathon in Cortland County woke up to no power.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Breaking: Fire in Endicott

Firefighters have been called to a working house fire in the Village of Endicott while motorists are being told to avoid North Roosevelt Avenue. Fire was reported at a mutli-family home on North Roosevelt between Witherill Street and North Adams Avenue at around 4:40 a.m. March 7 and several fire companies, including Endicott, West Endicott, Endwell, Union Center and Vestal were dispatched to the scene.
ENDICOTT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WNBF News Radio 1290

Garnar: Willow Point Consulting Contract Will Address Problems

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is hoping lawmakers this month will approve a consulting contract for the Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal. A measure dealing with an agreement with Centers for Care LLC of the Bronx was held over at the February meeting of the county legislature. The proposed contract would pay the company $3.3 million over the next four years.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

NY Gov. Hochul Pushes Take-Out Booze Portion of Budget

As New York State’s budget process works through the final month of negotiations, Governor Kathy Hochul is pushing one portion of the plan that gained popular support during the height of the pandemic. New York could permanently legalize to-go sales of cocktails, bottles of wine and other alcoholic beverages...
DRINKS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Help Available for High Heating Costs in New York

Utility companies in New York are being asked to increase their outreach and efforts to help consumer control their heating costs. The Public Service Commission have sent letters to New York State Electric and Gas and others requiring them to take more steps to educate customers about payment assistance programs and take whatever steps they can to mitigate energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy