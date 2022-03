School children, teachers and staff now have the option of wearing masks but are not required to do so in public schools across the state. New York Governor Kathy Hochul Sunday, February 27 announced the expiration of the state’s mask mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus on March 2, citing rapidly falling numbers of new reported infections. The Democrat said individual governments and schools could opt to continue requiring masks be worn and set their own guidelines.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO