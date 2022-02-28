ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Appere could come into contention to start when Northampton host Walsall

 9 days ago
Louis Appere could come into contention to start when Northampton host Walsall in Tuesday’s League Two clash.

The Scottish forward returned after a knock for Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Rochdale, joining the fray off the bench in the second half.

And now the 22-year-old could be deemed fit enough to start when Walsall pitch up at Sixfields.

Josh Eppiah is another forward building up his match fitness and will be in contention to feature again.

Attacking midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe could deputise at right wing-back again for Walsall.

The 25-year-old stepped into the role to plug injury gaps in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Hartlepool.

And now the Irishman could be pressed into reprising that role for the trip to Northampton.

Striker George Miller will be looking to add to his three goals in his last three Walsall appearances.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walsall#Scottish#Sixfields#Irishman
