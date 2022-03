Mail time: The Ohio Senate unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday that’s meant to prevent the state from violating federal law by failing to meet a March 18 deadline to mail ballots to military voters. As Andrew Tobias writes, the bill extends the deadline to early April and extends the time by which the ballots must arrive after Election Day – from 10 days to 20 days – to still count. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the federal government has signaled it’s OK with the change, which the House and Gov. Mike DeWine must still approve.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO