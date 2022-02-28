One killed in Luzerne County crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that took place on Monday in Luzerne County.

It happened on Route 29 between Route 11 and Chase Road in Plymouth Township.





The Luzerne County coroner tells Eyewitness News that one person has died as a result of the crash. Their identity is behind held pending notification of next of family.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.