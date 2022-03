The candidates for Texas Agriculture Commissioner who aren't Sid Miller agree on one thing: The two-term incumbent is a farcical figure who needs to go. Miller's tenure has been marred by a close political consultant's recent indictment for bribery in a hemp license scheme, racist slurs, taxpayer-funded out-of-state jaunts (including one to get the mysterious "Jesus shot" that cures all ills), and other transgressions. Even his own partisans decry his messy track record, and East Texas state Rep. James White, R-Hillister, a House committee chair last session, is giving up his seat after six terms to try to take Miller down in the primary.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO