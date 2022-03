Casey Bauman announced his entrance into the transfer portal the same day Tucker Rovig announced his new job. The timing was coincidental, and fitting. Both are tall, right-handed quarterbacks with strong arms who spent the previous four years at Montana State, where they became close friends. Bauman began the 2019 football season as MSU’s starter and was replaced by Rovig after three games. Both stuck around through the pandemic-canceled 2020 season, even after the Bobcats added touted transfer QB Matthew McKay.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO