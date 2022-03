PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man has gone missing in Paulding County, and deputies are asking the public for help in finding him. Joseph Takier did not show up for work on March 3 and has not been seen since, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said. Neither deputies nor Takier's family believe he is in danger. Deputies believe it is possible he is near Delk Road in Cobb County.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO