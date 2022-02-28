FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from international soccer

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “way off timetable” with the the indiscriminate shelling of civilians showing the military becoming increasingly “desperate”, Ben Wallace has claimed.Insisting the Kremlin had “built itself a trap” by waging a war and uniting the international community against Russia, Mr Wallace stressed the country’s military were facing “real logistic problems”. “It’s not going particularly well for the Russians — it’s day 13. Way off their timetable,” the defence secretary told Sky News in the latest update on the situation.“There were reports overnight of Ukrainian special forces destroying over 20 helicopters on the ground and I...

