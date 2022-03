Meta has reportedly dissolved a team of 300 employees working on the development of a new operating system for its virtual and augmented reality devices. According to new reports, the tech giant has disbanded the team behind the long-rumored XROS, instead moving over to other neighboring teams to help out on other related tech, including Meta’s AR glasses, its Quest headsets, and various features such as eye and hand tracking as well as machine perception.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO