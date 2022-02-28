ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

MATT HENNINGSEN, DL

The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OMLA_0eRPCX9U00
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan

UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.

Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus 5-star: No. 8, DL James Smith

Now that March has arrived, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly-recruited in the nation. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 Consensus rankings features 20 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Montgomery (Ala.) Carver defensive lineman James Smith.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Tigers at the Combine: Badie confident he fits NFL mold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tyler Badie has been in Indianapolis for three days, which were mainly spent meeting with NFL teams. Between these few days and his time at the Senior Bowl, Badie has met with almost all 32 of them. “Basically all of them are just general information,” Badie...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Uw#Campbell Trophy#Gpa
The Exponent

Tigers at the Combine: Badie posts above-average scores

Former Missouri running back Tyler Badie posted above-average numbers at the NFL Combine on Friday, running a 4.45 seconds official 40-yard dash. Badie also jumped 33½ inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 1 inch in the broad jump. Badie did not do the three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or bench press, instead saving the change-of-direction drills and upper-body strength drill for Missouri’s pro day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Montana State's Troy Andersen shows off elite speed at NFL combine

A blazing 40-yard dash highlighted Troy Andersen’s performance at the NFL scouting combine. Andersen, a former two-way star at Montana State, topped all linebackers with a 40 time of 4.42 seconds Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That result in the combine’s flagship event, combined with strong numbers in other workouts, could move Andersen up NFL Draft boards.
NFL
The Exponent

With 'a lot of new pieces' on offense, Huskers getting offseason leadership from interesting sources

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is oftentimes loathe to single out players during news conferences because he knows what typically comes next: Overreaction. On the first day of spring ball, he not surprisingly said that Garrett Nelson was doing “an unbelievable job” in the leadership department and then fielded a question about budding leaders on the offensive side.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Combine - How to watch the DL and linebackers

The defense takes the field with the third day of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine workouts. Today we’ll see the defensive line and linebackers take the field. Those two position groups feature some of the best talents in the whole draft and this promises to be a thoroughly talented group.
NFL
The Exponent

Steven M. Sipple:

Nebraska lost three veteran starters from its 2021 secondary. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and corner Cam Taylor-Britt were staple players in the program. They were talented, reliable and knowledgeable. Coaches on the field. Travis Fisher takes the act of retooling the secondary as a personal challenge. “It’s always...
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy