Chemistry

Under Pressure: A New Theory Lets Us Predict When Soft Materials Will Fail

umass.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers led by a team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently announced a major theoretical and experimental breakthrough that allows scientists to predict, with an unprecedented precision, when a soft material will crack and fail. The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, have immediate implications...

www.umass.edu

