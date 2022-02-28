ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier Veins release “Embers” video

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlacier Veins have released a video for their new song "Embers". The video was created by...

Bruit ≤ release vibrant live video for Industry

French post-rockers Bruit ≤ have released a new live video for Industry, which you can watch below. It comes as the band's new label Pelagic Records, with whom they recently signed, have announced that they will reissue the band's debut album The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again on CD and vinyl on April 22.
Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
Brian Ember Makes A Village

“In my aspiration to be famous the one thing I’m looking forward to the most is press junkets,” said Brian Ember (a.k.a. Brian Robinson. More about that later). ​“I want to do them so bad. Please put me in front of a scrim and just let me talk, please, for the love of God.”
Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
Kid Rock’s Tour Mate Jeff Pilson Tells Foreigner Fans ‘We’re Not Letting Politics Get in the Way’

Can Kid Rock tour without politics? His tour mate Jeff Pilson of Foreigner is telling his fans to not worry about all of that. Now, Kid Rock isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. He’s more of a tallboy of beer with a shot of whiskey. Not one size fits all. However, one thing that is often forgotten amid some of the controversies, he has real musical talent. Those first two albums, Devil Without a Cause and Cocky are wonderful. Revolutionary in many ways and influential on a number of artists who mix genres.
Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
