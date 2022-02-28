ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

DA: 18-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Quincy

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4Jp2_0eRPBtPZ00
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

QUINCY, Mass. — An 18-year-old Quincy man is facing charges for allegedly being connected to a shooting that happened on Feb. 15 that resulted in a 17-year-old man dead.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News Jaivon Harris, 18, was arrested in connection to the murder of Nathan Paul, 17, of Quincy. Harris is expected to be arraigned in the Quincy District Court Monday afternoon. He’s facing charges for murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy.

PREVIOUS: Weymouth High School senior killed in Quincy shooting

“Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have had this matter under intense investigation during the almost two weeks since the shooting,” Morrissey said. “Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Harris out of the Quincy District Court. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has been assisting in our efforts to locate him. It is not known if he learned of the search causing him to present himself to the Quincy District Court today.”

Authorities confirm Harris was at the Quincy Police Department Headquarters Monday afternoon while he was being processed in for the arraignment.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

