Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0923

The $24+ billion global fund has been trying to bottom. If we pull up a chart of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VT), we can see that shares are now trading firmly below the ETF's major moving averages. Some profit-taking in VT had to be expected sooner rather than later given the significant gains the fund has made over the past 24 months or so. Considering the double top reversal pattern which recently played itself out in VT as well as the major overhead resistance that now comes as a consequence of this, we recommend that investors continue to look at VT from the long side but more from a short-term perspective. From our standpoint, we would need to see the share price take out the 30-day moving average ($101.18) convincingly before we would consider putting long deltas to work in here.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO