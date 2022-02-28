ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Work in Madera County

By Bill Clark
sierranewsonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), we have taken a stand that catastrophic wildfires will stop. Working with our customers and communities, we are installing new equipment, using state-of-the-art technology and developing innovative safety solutions, with the goal of being safer each and every day. In 2022, our...

sierranewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

PG&E's new wildfire safety plan would speed up burying power lines

PG&E (PCG -0.5%) filed its 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan with California regulators late Friday, with plans to underground at least 175 miles of power lines this year in high fire-risk areas en route to further increasing the pace to complete ~3,600 miles by 2026. The utility said its wildfire risk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMBB

Firefighters battling wildfires in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters and first responders were trying to stop several wildfires in Bay County Thursday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service wildfire map, an active fire is on Daffin Lake Road and is 30 percent contained. Another wildfire on Dogwood Way is 75 percent contained and a blaze on Alvie […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
KRGV

Massive wildfire in Brooks County contained

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Residents who were evacuated in Brooks County due to a large fire Friday afternoon can return home, according to authorities. Multiple fire department responded to the fire that has prompted the evacuation of residents living on four county roads. Brooks County Judge...
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

PG&E to speed up burying powerlines in fire-prone areas

Pacific Gas and Electric announced plans to speed up the process of burying thousands of miles of powerlines in the state's highest fire risk areas. It comes as California sees warmer and drier weather setting the stage for fast-moving fires. It's part of the utility company's 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Wildfire#Psps
WKRG News 5

Firefighters working tirelessly against wildfires

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is under a state of emergency in the face of a 1400 acre wildfire that is still growing. The wildfire is 20 to 30 percent contained. Firefighters from all across the Panhandle have been working tirelessly to put out the fires. For the last 24 hours over 300 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
San Francisco Chronicle

PG&E says ‘system error’ showed outage where there was none

Note: A PG&E spokesperson confirmed to The Chronicle that the outage displayed on the outage map was a “system error” and that there was no outage. Tens of thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in the East Bay lost power Wednesday night, according to the utility’s online outage map.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mercury News

PG&E seeks higher electric bills to put lines underground

PG&E monthly bills would jump about $30 a month under a new proposal by the utility behemoth to bury thousands of miles of power lines as a way to ward off the risk of catastrophic wildfires. The power utility is seeking state approval for a revenue increase of $10.5 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Bay Area

Here's Why Your PG&E Bill is Going Up

Pacific Gas and Electric Company says customers may see a spike in their utility bills due to rising gas supply costs. The news comes as the Bay Area braces for colder temps this week. "One of the most significant drivers is the rising cost of natural gas being experienced globally,"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KCRA.com

PG&E rates just went up, again

For the second time since the start of the new year, monthly bills for Pacific Gas & Electricity Company customers have gone up. As of March 1, the average electric bill for residential customers increased roughly $14. This increase is in addition to a January rate increase in which the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KGET

Power restored after central Bakersfield PG&E outage

UPDATE (11:50 p.m.) — Power was reported restored in affected areas. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage in central Bakersfield is affecting over 2,800 homes and businesses. The outage was reported at around 8 p.m. and is affecting 2,860 customers, according to PG&E’s website. The PG&E map shows the outage is primarily in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
iheart.com

PG&E Announces Rate Increases Starting In March

PG&E has announced a 9% rate increase starting on March 1st following approval from the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E says prices are going up because of an increase in natural gas and electric energy prices, along with a reduction in hydroelectric generation due to the recent drought in the state. According to an official post on the company website, natural gas market prices from November 2021 to January 2022 in the Northern and Southern California regions are 90% higher than last winter. “We haven’t seen a market price increase this big and lasting this long in a very long time,” said Martin Wyspianski, PG&E senior director, Electric and Gas Acquisition. “There have been short-term price increases lasting a few months due to cold weather like we experienced in 2018-2019 or tied to weather events like hurricanes, but nothing this large and sustained in the last decade”
CALIFORNIA STATE
FireRescue1

Settlement close in PG&E's criminal case over role in Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Sonoma County prosecutors are nearing an agreement that could settle the criminal charges against the company over its role in the 2019 Kincade fire. Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste paused Tuesday's scheduled preliminary hearing until Monday to...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy