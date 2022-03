Masks will no longer be required in indoor settings on the UW-Madison campus beginning March 12, the start of Spring Recess, officials said Wednesday. “A growing number of communities and academic institutions are lifting masking requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline and as vaccinations and booster doses continue to guard against serious illness,” the UW System said in an announcement. “While this does not mean the pandemic is over, it is a sign that we can have confidence in the protection we receive from COVID-19 vaccination.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO