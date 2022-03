Sabonis was ejected from Monday night's game against the New York Knicks after he disagreed with a technical foul and approached the official in an aggressive manner. "The incident began with Sabonic receiving a technical foul for an unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul," the league said of the episode, which happened with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. "Sabonis then reacted demonstratively again in the vicinity of the game official, and approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner, resulting in a second technical foul and an ejection."

NBA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO