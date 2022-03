Royalton-Upsala took home second place at the MSHSL Class A Wrestling State Tournament after topping United North Central 49-16 in the quarterfinals and Dover-Eyota 34-33 in the semis before falling 45-23 to Jackson County Central High School in the championship. Kimball won the consolation title in Class A as well.

ROYALTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO