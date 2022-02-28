Spring wellness essentials to welcome the new season

Your girl will quite literally be a ray of sunshine in this bright, cheerful getup. Whether she's actually playing tennis or just heading to school, the Pleat Perfect Skort is made from a performance fabric that's lightweight, stretchy, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and rated UPF 50+ to withstand all her activities. For...
The effects of the pandemic have done a number on our physical health. For many, the “Quarantine 15” has stuck around, with recent reports showing a rise in obesity rates, among other health concerns. With March being National Nutrition Month, what better time to start turning things around? Amy Davis, lead registered dietitian for SNAP Kitchen, is here with us to share 5 easy food swaps that are healthier to eat.
Many of us recognize the benefits of maintaining a wellness routine and healthy habits, but when it comes to snacking, how do you choose snacks that keep you fueled and motivated to explore the world, reconnect with family and friends, and do the things you love? Megan Roup, a celebrity trainer, wellness expert, and the founder of the Sculpt Society, is joining us with her insights and suggestions for smarter snacking!
After spotlighting a host of its favorite Japanese brands last time out, Leicester-based retailer Wellgosh returns with a fresh selection of gear from the likes of Clarks Originals, Parra, Arc’teryx and more. A pear-patterned knitted pullover courtesy of Parra arrives as this week’s stand-out garment in a bold and...
For some, the number of cocktails or other alcoholic beverages may have increased on a weekly basis during the pandemic. Today Dr. Ken Adolph and Alli Waddell join us from Illumma Ketamine Clinic to share how ketamine therapy could help change your relationship with alcohol. Follow us on Instagram and...
I’ve been seeing things pop up where parents are glueing pennies to the bottom of their kids’ shoes and at first I was confused. My first thought was, is it to help keep them close? But nope, the actual reason is quite brilliant. Why are Pennies Glued to...
Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has finally chosen which son he would prefer to take over the family farm - but they might not be on board, The Sun can confirm. The 60-year-old patriarch runs Roloff Farms, a 100-acre farm in Helvetia, Oregon that is famous for its 36-acre pumpkin patch.
(BPT) - With the sun emerging from the clouds and the weather warming up, it's time to take stock of your wellness. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto says that springtime calls for a review and refresh of your mind and body. By looking at your holistic wellness and tweaking...
Did you know your hormones and your heart make a great team? But if there is an issue with one that could lead to issues with the other? Today Dr. Simone Scumpia from Austin Thyroid & Endocrinology talks to us about the endocrinology and cardiology relationship and its importance to your overall health.
Right now, you've reached your limit of bundling up in puffer jackets, wool mittens, and fleece-lined tights. Neutral tones have long taken over; "cozy" is the best word to describe your most-worn items. But before you know it, spring will come back again—and you'll want your wardrobe to be ready, including skin-baring tops and linen sets.
AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest announced Wednesday details on a range of free events for all to discover from March 11-20, with opportunities for learning, inspiration, and entertainment. From Thursday, March 17-Saturday, March 19, the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake, which is the largest stage, will...
The soft palettes of Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Essentials return as the brand has unveiled its Spring collection, which includes a variety of oversized garments, including jackets, sweaters, sweatpants, and more. FOG is known to have pieces that are as comfortable as they are functional, and that trend...
You'll be happy to know that what goes bump in the night is actually a quirky group of the dearly departed! The hit CBS comedy "Ghosts" is bringing laughs to the afterlife. Trevor Scott had the chance to chat with stars Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky about what's happening on this hauntingly hilarious show, and how you can tune in!
Kylie Jenner re-emerged from her time out of the spotlight to run errands Monday, one month after welcoming her son, Wolf. The makeup mogul, 24, looked relaxed in Los Angeles as she stepped out with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner, who is typically...
Kodak Black is further proof of the old saying “the richer you are, the more free stuff you get.” Despite pulling in six figures a show, the 24-year-old rapper didn’t have to spend a dime on the latest addition to his already impressive car collection. Stephen Deleonardis...
They're renowned photographer Robert Polidori's snapshots of significant moments in history on display at UT'S Briscoe Center. Polidori’s large-format prints show the aftermath of 2005's Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and what's behind at the site of the 1986's Chernobyl nuclear disaster. "His photographs show the results of quite...
It’s time for customers to be appreciated! Together with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, General Motors has introduced the all-new My GM Rewards Card™, built to reward customers at almost every turn. John Lazzati, Managing Director of Consumer Cards at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, is joining us now to talk about the launch and benefits of the My GM Rewards Card and appreciation experiences.
