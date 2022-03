We hope and pray that this is the last report we will ever give on area COVID-19 numbers. Checking out Trauma Service Area F from the charts below, we see significant improvement: 30 hospitalized, down 89 from 119 two weeks ago, 15 people are in ICU, down 17 from the last report. 10 are on ventilators down from 15 two weeks ago, and still 0 reported pediatric patients in our area. Let's all pray this has reached it's end.

