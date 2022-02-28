Music in the Gardens Concert Schedule Announced for 23rd Season

Tucked away in the middle of Monticello, MN the Tobias G. Mealey House sits hidden, abandoned...and -- as legend has it -- haunted. According to Roadtrippers.com, the Tobias G. Mealey House "is a historic house in Monticello, Minnesota, United States." Originally built in 1855 (LandmarkHunter.com says it was built in 1854) by Tobias Mealey, additions were built throughout the 19th century. In 1976 the home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places "for having local significance in the themes of commerce, exploration/settlement, and politics/government."
