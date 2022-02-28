ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Satellite Internet Now Live In Ukraine

By Maxim Staff
Maxim
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SpaceX founder responded swiftly after Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister appealed for support on Twitter. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that his space exploration company has activated Starlink internet satellites over Ukraine in an effort to improve connectivity issues brought about by the ongoing Russian invasion. Musk responded...

www.maxim.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Starlink Satellites#Elon Musk Says#Ukrainian#Russians#Fox Business#Space Com
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy