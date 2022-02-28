20 Best Eye Creams for Fine Lines

One of the many creams, serums or sticks mentioned here will be just what you need to soften and improve fine lines and puffiness around the eyes. [ stock ]

If you’re tired of having wrinkles and fine lines all around your eye area, you’re not alone. Although people naturally have fine lines as they age, they can still be annoying and embarrassing if it’s not something you want.

With so many anti-aging eye creams on the market claiming to do different things, it can be confusing trying to find the perfect product for you. We did the hard part for you and rounded up the best eye creams for fine lines.

1. Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick

If you haven’t heard of Blu Atlas, you’ve been missing out. This brand has some of the best, refreshing skincare products available for an affordable price. One of our favorites is Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick. This natural eye stick is infused with some of the best ingredients on the market to help soothe and tame your fine lines.

Algae Dunaliella Salina, Ascorbic Acid, and Coffea Canephora invigorate the skin by infusing these rich antioxidants into the eye area, leaving your fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet softened and almost invisible. Since this eye stick is easy-to-use and won’t get your hands sticky, you can take this with you on-the-go or apply it quickly in the morning. After just a few uses, we know you will love Blu Atlas as much as we do.

2. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream

If fine lines are your number one enemy, then Neutrogena will be your partner-in-crime with their Healthy Skin Eye Cream. This ophthalmologist-tested eye cream moisturizes and reduces the appearance of fine lines thanks to its unique multi-vitamin formula infused with alpha-hydroxy and melibiose that works to visibly help increase firmness and minimize visible signs of skin aging around the eye area.

Alpha hydroxy acid is the core ingredient that goes straight to work to reduce the appearance of fine lines. The included vitamin A has optical light diffusers to diminish the visibility of dark circles and soothes skin to calm the eye area’s puffiness, while pro-vitamin B5 and melibiose boost moisture levels and firmness.

So, if you’ve really had it with fine lines, fret not, because this eye cream from the dermatologist-recommended brand Neutrogena is clinically proven to visibly help reduce fine lines and increase firmness around the eye area.

3. RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream

So, if fine lines have gotten you down dumps and you could do with the confidence boost of looking young again, RoC claims their Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream will do just that. This eye cream addresses the three key signs of eye aging: puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles. Thanks to its pure retinol included with an exclusive mineral complex, RoC’s line smoothing eye cream delivers dramatic results but is gentle enough for daily use.

And the best part? RoC claims it can make your eyes look 10 years younger. Whether you’re looking to fight fine lines, dark circles, crow’s feet, deep wrinkles, uneven skin tone, or dry skin then this clinically proven cream will help you get that rejuvenating look you need in that delicate under-eye area.

4. EltaMD Renew Eye Gel for Dark Circles, Under-Eye Puffiness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles

If you’ve tried creams and found they weren’t quite for you, or if you have extra-dry skin and need all the hydration you need for your under-eye, then gel-cream might be your saving grace. EltaMD Renew Eye Gel is the clinically proven gel-cream you need due to its innovative peptides and natural extracts that help eliminate the appearance of under-eye puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles Who doesn’t love an all-in-one to reduce the appearance of skin aging?

EltaMD’s oil-free formula with hyaluronic acid will improve skin quality and brightness, as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, in just 30 days—with the first visible improvements in under a week. Plus, it’s gentle enough for daily use and compatible with all EltaMD sunscreens.

5. Dermalogica Intensive Eye Repair Eye Cream with Arnica & Vitamin C

With a name like Dermalogica, you know they mean business, and you’re right to think so. Researched and developed by The International Dermal Institute, Dermalogica’s intensive eye repair cream is the scientific solution to your fine lines. This ultra-rich eye cream infuses dehydration lines with moisture, helps increase skin resilience around the delicate under-eye area, and repairs and defends against photoaging.

Its thoroughly tested formula includes vitamin C, vitamin E, and grape seed extract that work to smooth skin texture and shields against further environmental damage. When applying after cleansing, gently pat around the eye area, blending inward from the outer corner. Plus, it’s gentle enough to use in the morning and at night.

6. LilyAna Naturals Rosehip and Hibiscus Anti-Aging Moisturizer Eye Cream

Skincare products can be intimidating with all the ingredients that are included in them, especially ones you’ve never heard of and don’t know what they do. So, going all-natural may just give you the peace of mind you need for your skincare routine. This light and nourishing eye cream from LilyAna Naturals is the clean and natural fine line treatment you need. It absorbs quickly, gives moisturizing protection all day and night, and addresses the most common signs of aging around the eyes. Such as fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, loss of firmness, sagging skin, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dry skin.

LilyAna describes their formula as a blend of restorative botanicals and antioxidants that includes provitamin A and B5, vitamin C Ester, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and an extract made of hibiscus flower and rosemary leaf. These premium natural ingredients mean this face cream works on all skin types, especially for those that have sensitive or reactive skin. And like all of their products, this face cream is cruelty-free and made in the USA.

7. Aveeno Absolutely Ageless 3-in-1 Eye Cream

Aveeno has long been one of our go-to’s for skincare, and luckily for you, they have just what you need to treat those pesky fine lines and under-eye puffiness that just won’t go away. Their Absolutely Ageless Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream is specially formulated to be a 3-in-1 solution for the most annoying symptoms from aging around the delicate skin under your eyes. It is clinically shown to reduce the look of under-eye puffiness and dark circles, as well as reducing the visible signs of aging around the eyes such as annoying fine lines, stubborn crow’s feet, and all-too-dreaded wrinkles.

Dermatologists also recommend this non-greasy cream for its antioxidant-rich blackberry complex that is infused with vitamin C and vitamin E that works to reduce the effects of collagen and elastin depleted skin. In addition to being a dermatologist-recommended brand, it’s also ophthalmologist-tested, non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores), suitable for daily use with your current skincare routine, and can be worn under makeup.

8. StriVectin Advanced Retinol Eye Cream for Fine Lines and Crow’s Feet

Striving to get rid of those impossible fine lines and stubborn crow’s feet? We understand, and so does StriVectin. They understand how annoying fine lines and crow’s feet can be, so that’s why they took their patented NIA114 technology and applied it to their hydrating and firming Advanced Retinol Eye Cream. This is no ordinary retinol, it’s StriVectin’s Advanced Retinol, and when paired with their NIA114 (their clinically proven optimized form of niacin and vitamin B3) formula it works to limit your skin’s sensitivity to retinol. Which is great, because nothing works to accelerate visible skin renewal and reduce fine lines like retinol.

Plus, they added in some peptides to help your skin become resilient to daily stress-induced aging of the skin. So, if you want to supercharge your skincare routine, this eye cream and its NIA144 compound will boost your skin’s performance in its fight against fine lines to never-before-seen levels. We love a comeback story.

9. Cerave Eye Repair Cream

We love CeraVe, not just because it’s a household name, a dermatologist-recommended brand, or approved by the National Eczema Association, but because it just works. Their ophthalmologist-tested Eye Repair Cream is used to combat those pesky dark circles, irritating puffiness, and those annoying fine lines plaguing the skin of your under-eye area. This eye cream is a great choice for all skin types, and even for those with sensitive skin due to its fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic formula.

Like other CeraVe products, it is infused with essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6 II) and hyaluronic acid that helps minimize the visible signs of aging around your eyes, but with the added bonus of CeraVe’s patented MVE Delivery Technology.

That means this cream goes right to work even while you’re still applying it. This peppy and moisturizing cream is the energizing treatment your skin needs to wake up and fight those fine lines.

10. Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream With Hyaluronic Acid

Another dermatologist-recommended brand that we can’t get enough of is Cetaphil. It truly is the last word in skincare for those problems that can never seem to go away—especially those with extra-dry skin—making this Hydrating Eye-gel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid from Cetaphil the answer to your fine line problem due to your dry skin.

It is dermatologist recommended and clinically tested to be effective and non-irritating for all types of skin—especially for those with sensitive skin around the eyes.

Its lightweight gel formula absorbs quickly and moisturizes deeply (if your skin is extra-dry, you know how important this is), while the infused hyaluronic acid provides hydration over 24 hours (that’s good for everybody). If other creams don’t provide you with enough hydration for your dry skin, then this is the one to use to moisturize under your eyes and treat those fine lines.

11. Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating and Tightening Eye Cream

If you have some extra money laying around and want to see what the more fortunate reach for to treat those pesky fine lines, then Neocutis has what you (and your skin) need with their Lumière Firm Illuminating and Tightening Eye Cream. This eye cream is a great entry into the high-end world of skincare and is applicable to average skin types (a version for sensitive skin is also available). As a luxe eye cream, you can expect a premium formula.

Neocutis uses growth factors, proprietary peptides, caffeine, glycerin, vitamin C, and more to illuminate and tighten the skin around your eyes—which is just the right formula needed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also a great blend to restore collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid for brighter, younger-looking eyes. It even has an almond scent (derived from fragrance-free ingredients) to really help you justify the buy-in to the finer things in life.

12. Pacifica Beauty, 100% Vegan Ceramide Barrier Repair Under Eye Cream

This one is all for the vegans out there. We see you and know you’ll love this 100% vegan and cruelty-free entry to this list. Pacifica’s Vegan Ceramide Barrier Eye Cream is not only good for animals and the environment, it’s also dermatologist tested to be good for you. Rest assured, this is the real deal. Its lightweight formula is fragrance-free and works like a serum to replenish moisture under your eyes.

The infused vegan ceramides are a plant-based lipid concentrate that works to support the skin barrier that protects the skin around your eye, while marshmallow root extract and calendula help to reduce puffiness.

And, not only is this cream vegan and cruelty-free, it’s free from nasties like parabens, phthalates, SLS, and mineral oil. That’s not all, its packaging is made from sugar cane bio-resin and post-consumer recycled plastic. So, reuse, reduce and recycle to keep this good skincare routine going.

13. RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Max Hydration 24 Hour Eye Cream

If dehydration is what’s holding your skin back from greatness (those fine lines can be attributed to that), then look no further than RoC’s Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Max Hydration Cream. This one-of-a-kind eye cream provides a whopping 24 hours of deep hydration to your delicate under-eye skin thanks to its intensive anti-wrinkle formula. By combining glycerin, RoC’s age-fighting retinol, and the hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid, this eye cream can reveal smoother-looking skin and deeply hydrate for 24 hours.

With daily use, RoC claims that its cream is clinically proven to visibly reduce wrinkles in 1 week, and will gradually reduce signs of dark spots and deep wrinkles in just over 8 weeks. Plus, it’s oil-free and non-comedogenic. So, if your dehydrated skin is causing fine lines, dark circles, crow’s feet, uneven tone, and of course—dryness—then RoC might just have what you need.

14. Burt’s Bees Retinol Alternative Moisturizer, Anti-Aging, Renewal Firming Eye Cream

If you suffer from more and more fine lines around your eyes as you age, it very well could be due to a loss of rigidity in your skin, and nowhere is this more apparent than the skin around your eyes. Burt’s Bees, everyone’s favorite lip balm brand, knows just what your skin needs to renew it to its firmness not seen since you were younger. Their Firming Eye Cream Renewal treatment is clinically proven to firm your skin thanks to its formula featuring the natural retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which is gentler than retinol and effectively improves the texture of maturing skin.

It even reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone, reduces dullness, makes dark circles and under-eye puffiness less visible, and brightens skin for a renewed glow. Burt’s Bees also had this cream tested by dermatologists and ophthalmologists, ensured its ingredients and nutrient-rich botanicals were from 99% natural origin, and didn’t include any parabens, phthalates, or SLS. You’ve already let them take care of your chapped lips, why not let them take care of everything else?

15. Innisfree Orchid Youth Enriched Eye Cream Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Another firming eye cream that we love is the Youth-enriched Eye Cream with Orchid from Innisfree. Firming eye creams are one of the best tools at your disposal to treat for fine lines and wrinkles (which, you guessed it, can be caused by those fine lines), and Innisfree’s unique entry into the firming eye cream space is a favorite for a reason.

Rich, antioxidant-infused orchid extract will help tame and calm under-eye puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dark circles. This pretty purple jar will become your new best friend after it tightens and visibly lifts your eyes in just a few days. Because of its effectiveness, it’s easily one of the best eye creams for fine lines.

16. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

We love Neutrogena and we want you to love them, too. Neutrogena has some of the best drugstore skincare products that you can find for an affordable price. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is an intensive, yet gentle, eye cream that can tackle even the worst case of fine lines.

Infused with rejuvenating retinol, this eye cream works to repair the under-eye area, reduce puffiness and swelling, brighten dark circles, soften the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and hydrate the skin. You’ll feel and look youthful and radiant after using this hypoallergenic and non-greasy eye cream. This product is dermatologist-tested and is free of parabens, oils, dyes, and mineral oil.

17. Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener

There’s never been a more effective and awe-inspiring eye cream than this one. It’s an absolute miracle cream and if you aren’t using it, you’re missing out. Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Temporary Eye Tightener must be magic because you won’t find anything else like this on the market. Firm-A-Tite tightens and binds the skin together, while Eyeliss peptide complex softens the appearance of wrinkles. Also present is Eye Regener, a complex that brightens and lifts under-eye bags.

With these ingredients combined, this eye cream will have you shouting from the rooftops how much you love it. Even though this eye cream is powerful and intense, it is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin. Plus, it’s free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and mineral oil.

18. Clinique All About Eyes

Clinique is one of those brands you can always rely on. Their products are amazing, non-greasy, and highly effective. If you need an eye cream that will soften and minimize your fine lines, Clinique All About Eyes is the eye cream for you.

This lightweight gel is filled with enriching ingredients that tighten the under-eye area, brighten dark and dull spots, minimize puffiness, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and hydrate the skin with long-lasting moisture. Apply this product daily under the eyes, on the lids, and around the brow bone for tighter, perkier eyes. This product is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

19. Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift

Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift will take away any stress, fatigue, and tiredness you may have. This cooling and invigorating eye gel utilizes the powers of fermented yeast to help visibly lift the skin, wild indigo seed to minimize puffiness under the eye, and Bioactive Diglucosyl Gallic Acid to brighten and tone dark spots.

This eye cream also works to soften and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet. Store this eye lift in a fridge for an extra-chilling effect when you apply it on your skin. This product is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates and is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. Take your eyecare routine to the next level with this chilling experience.

20. Algenist Power Advanced Wrinkle Fighter 360° Eye Serum

Sometimes, you need the best of the best to calm your fine lines. We happen to think Algenist Power Advanced Wrinkle Fighter 360° Eye Serum is one of the best eye creams for fine lines. This potent eye serum is infused with alguronic acid and Algenist’s AlgaProtein that diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet and helps the skin look visibly brighter, radiant, and younger.

This product is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates and is suitable for sensitive skin because it’s hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested.