ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Canada's Ontario province to introduce legislation for gig worker benefits

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSQAi_0eRP4JZZ00
A line of taxis awaiting passengers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Ontario province on Monday will introduce legislation to establish a minimum wage and other rights for gig economy workers such as drivers for ride-hailing companies, Premier Doug Ford said.

The legislation, which Ford called a first for a Canadian province, includes clarity around hours and pay calculations. It also includes protection against dismissal from a digital platform without proper notice or explanation, and ensure tips that workers earn remain with them, Ford told reporters.

"In the last two years, we've seen huge shifts around traditional labor markets and as we build a resilient economy, our government must keep pace with those changes," Ford said.

The proposal will have to go through the legislative process and be voted on by the provincial parliament, though Ford's government holds a majority, making its passage likely.

Gig companies have long been criticized for the lack of benefits and protections they offer drivers.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) in January reached an agreement with Canada's largest services-sector union to offer employee-like benefits to contractors who work as ride-hail and food delivery drivers.

Uber and United Food and Commercial Workers Canada (UFCW) had said they would jointly lobby Canada's provincial governments to pass labor reforms that would provide gig workers with minimum earnings, a benefits fund that includes pension and sick pay and other rights.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Canada's Alberta Province Forecasts 2022/23 Budget Surplus as Oil Prices Soar

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada's biggest oil-producing province Alberta is expecting its first budget surplus since 2014/15, Finance Minister Travis Toews said on Thursday, as soaring global energy prices and increased oil output boost provincial resource revenue. Alberta expects a surplus of C$500 million ($391 million) in the fiscal year...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canada's Ontario province orders Russian liquor off store shelves

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Ontario province directed the Liquor Control Board Of Ontario on Friday to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves. “The people of Ontario will always stand against tyranny and oppression. To that end, I am directing the LCBO to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves,” Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
RUSSIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Economy#Canadian#Uber Technologies Inc
gmauthority.com

GM Canada Sponsoring Skills Ontario’s Young Women’s Initiatives

GM Canada has announced it will sponsor an Ontario-based skilled trades educational program called Skills Ontario, supporting the non-profit’s long-standing Young Women’s Initiatives effort. Skills Ontario is a non-profit organization aimed at “empowering youth to explore skilled trades and technologies,” in the Candian province. The organization has been...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canada's Ontario to drop COVID curbs, including mask mandate

(Reuters) - Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, said on Wednesday it would end masking requirements for most indoor spaces later this month, and scrap virtually all COVID-19-related public health measures by end-April, citing the reduced threat of the pandemic. The province also said it would end strict inoculation rules...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Uber
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UAE favors oil production increase - ambassador to U.S.

March 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) favors an oil production increase and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output, the UAE's ambassador to Washington said on Wednesday. "We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Congress looks to cut $2 billion from COVID aviation jobs fund

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A proposed bill to fund the U.S. government’s operations through September would cut $2 billion from a COVID-19 program to boost aviation manufacturing and repair businesses. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the bill on Wednesday that redirects $15.6 billion...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brazil stars protest Bolsonaro environmental policy

Iconic Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso led a star-studded protest Wednesday against President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy, seeking to block a series of bills activists say would be devastating for the Amazon rainforest and beyond. Veloso, 79, one of Brazil's most celebrated musicians, led a rally outside Congress in Brasilia, set to be followed by a concert that will also feature stars such as singer Daniela Mercury, rapper Emicida and musician and actor Seu Jorge.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Putin threatens to turn OFF gas pipeline to Europe as punishment for sanctions and warns oil will DOUBLE in price to $300 a barrel - as pressure grows on UK to reinvest in North Sea to shore up domestic supplies

Vladimir Putin today threatened to close his gas pipeline pumping in almost half of Europe's gas if there is a boycott of Russian fossil fuels amid warnings this could push up oil prices over $300 per barrel, giving him even more cash to spend on his brutal Ukraine campaign. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Jindal Steel expects Europe exports boost due to Ukraine

NEW DELHI, March 9 (Reuters) - India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) (JNSP.NS) expects demand created by cuts to supply from Russia and Ukraine to boost its exports to up to 40% of sales from 25% currently as it looks to take advantage of record high steel prices. "We...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
296K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy