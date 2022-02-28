Duluth’s C.J. Ham Becomes A ‘Real Viking’ In ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Promotion

At the start of ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Prince Edmund (Louis Davison) is King Aethelred II of England’s oldest surviving son and heir. He is the stepson of Emma of Normandy. Convinced by the nobles that the Norse people are too busy fighting among themselves to care about what is happening in England, Aethelred begins massacring the Vikings living in his territory. This gives King Canute of Denmark the perfect excuse to unite his people and attack England for vengeance. Many Vikings, including Harald Sigurdsson, lost family members in Aethelred’s systematic extermination and seek nothing short of the English king’s head. However, Aethelred is revealed to be fatally ill and dies shortly after the invasion begins.

