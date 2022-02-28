ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth’s C.J. Ham Becomes A ‘Real Viking’ In ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Promotion

By Chris Allen
 5 days ago
When C.J. Ham was a kid growing up in Duluth, if you said you were going to be a real Viking, it meant you would wear purple and gold with a horn on your helmet. Yahoo Sports is reporting that C.J. Ham found out recently what it was like to be...

