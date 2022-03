Microsoft's recent bid to acquire Activision Blizzard was huge news: a $68.7 billion shift for the games industry that's come on top of a string of other acquisitions, including Bethesda just last year. Sony has likewise been looking to bulk up its first party studios and acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion. While Sony and Microsoft continue to expand their domains, the PC remains an open middle ground where both publish their games. And so far, at least, the billions of dollars being thrown around to buy up studios hasn't enticed Valve, the biggest name in PC gaming, into doing the same.

