ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry & Prince William Are Reportedly Struggling With Camilla's New Queen Title

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ofs5n_0eRP3Zd000

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds with their brotherly relationship over the past few years, but there might be an issue that is bringing them back together unexpectedly. Queen Elizabeth’s recent announcement that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be given the Queen Consort title is something they are both reportedly struggling with.

Christopher Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan , told Us Weekly that “the boys were completely blindsided by this” and their grandmother’s decision is “driving a wedge” between the generations at the palace. Prince Charles apparently campaigned “relentlessly” for his wife to gain the title, even though one of the Queen’s conditions for his second marriage was that “he promised Camilla would never be called Queen Consort.”

The Queen has since changed her tune about Camilla and has appreciated her sense of duty to the palace . “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic,” Andersen explained. “She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.” But this move didn’t consider Princess Diana’s sons whatsoever. We must remember that Camilla had a hand in the demise of their parents’ marriage and while Harry and William are cordial to her, there are still residual feelings about the hurt that was caused by their affair.

Harry and William might be leading vastly different lives now, but it’s clear that they share a love for their late mother and still protect her at all costs. The move by the Queen, and their dad, feels like a betrayal on a deeply emotional level.

Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan by Christopher Andersen

Buy: Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Brq4_0eRP3Zd000

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

‘A Terrible Tragedy’ Prompts Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan to Seek Help After Losing ‘These Two Beautiful Souls’

Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Had One Critique of Kate Middleton Before Her Engagement to Prince William

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It really goes without saying, but Kate Middleton has totally blossomed into her role as a senior member of the royal family over the course of the last decade. The Duchess of Cambridge has really stepped up and taken on new responsibilities as the monarchy ushers in a new era. But prior to Kate and Prince William’s 2011 wedding, Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly slightly concerned about her future granddaughter-in-law’s lifestyle. Prior to their...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her...
HAIR CARE
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Christopher Andersen
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Now 'Bitter', 'Angry' And 'Hard Done By'? Duke Reportedly Knew About 'Queen Camilla' Speech Beforehand

Prince Harry is reportedly unrecognizable, according to a royal biographer. Prince Harry shocked everyone when he announced, in January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they want to become financially independent from the Firm at the time of their infamous Megxit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated incredible baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day after it was revealed that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley (neé Deacon), has welcomed her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley. Rebecca, who married Adam in 2017, gave birth to a son, whom...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Uk#Brothers
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Using Princess Diana's 'Unfinished' Work To Get Attention? Royal Seen With Princess Eugenie Sans Wife

Prince Harry urged Britons to have themselves tested for HIV. Prince Harry continues to be hounded with various issues even after his shocking departure from royal life in January 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the “racism” happening behind palace doors and the never-ending condemnations of the British media pushed them to quit their senior royal roles and fly off to the United States.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From Meghan Markle's High-Slit Dress For Her NAACP Awards Acceptance—Wow!

Whether Meghan Markle chooses a cinched, light-wash denim dress or a curve-hugging, cobalt smocked item, she has proved time and time again that blue is definitely her color! Unsurprisingly, all eyes were on the glowing Duchess of Sussex, 40, in a sapphire gown at the NAACP Image Awards on February 26th, where she and husband Prince Harry made a special appearance. The couple accepted the President’s Award “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service” for their non-profit and philanthropic work, and the two honored Black designers with their classy ensembles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy