Samsung took a year off from releasing Note phones, and now it looks like the Note line is done. There's hope, though. So, maybe you've been nursing your Note 20 along, the add-on S Pens for the S21 Ultra and Z Fold3 didn't cut it, and you're itching for something new. It just so happens, Samsung has a new stylus-equipped phone. It's not a "Note," but what's in a name? The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, sharing numerous features and design elements with the 2020 powerhouse. Unfortunately, one of the things it shares is a high price tag. Should you drop the cash on upgrading from the Note 20 Ultra to the new S22 Ultra? Let's break it down, starting with some good old-fashioned specs.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO