We're only a week into the launch of Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion, but the praise coming in for the narrative campaign has been universal. You can read our thoughts here, but the tl;dr is that you owe it to yourself to play the Legendary difficulty mode. Yes, the enemies are thiccer, but not insurmountably so. After years spent facerolling the story content in Destiny 2 DLCs, it's refreshing to come up against a challenge that requires you to actually think about stuff like buildcrafting and positioning.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO