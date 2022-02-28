ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

4-year-old accidentally shoots himself after finding gun in North Carolina home, police say

By Jesse Ullmann
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKZ5F_0eROzxfE00

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A child found a loaded handgun inside a home in Hickory and accidentally shot himself, the Hickory Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at a home on 3rd Ave. in Hickory. While an adult was inside the home, a 4-year-old boy had discovered a handgun and accidentally shot himself, according to the police report.

The child was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center by a family member before police arrived, and was then airlifted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital.

The child was listed in critical condition.

There is no mention of charges at this time, however, police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina man arrested after police seize over 15 pounds of weed

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A months-long investigation by the Summerville Police Department led to the arrest of a man accused of multiple drug-related crimes. Police began an investigation into drug activities in the Evergreen neighborhood in January. They received a tip that 28-year-old Robert Bernhardt was “distributing large quantities of marijuana from his residence.” Summersville […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with murder in death of woman

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina man was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman Monday morning. Williamston police arrested and charged Melvin Boyce shortly after they said he shot and killed Heather Renee Boyce in the parking lot of Pugh’s Tires & Service Center. He was […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

1 injured in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hemingway Street, according to an incident investigation report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The victim told police that […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WBTW News13

4 charged with murder in killing of Latta man in Dillon on Sunday

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are facing murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of a Latta man on Sunday, Dillon Police Chief David Lane said. Kei’juan Marquez Fore, 18, died in the shooting, Coroner Donnie Grimsley said. According to police, he died at the scene after multiple gunshots were fired into a […]
DILLON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Bullets fired into Darlington County home, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bullets were fired into a Darlington County home Sunday morning, according to an incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 7:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Lark Lane in the Hartsville area, according to the report. A woman told deputies she got […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 4 hurt in apparent shooting in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and four others injured early Sunday morning in an apparent shooting, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. to calls regarding gunshots on Powell Drive near James Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road. One person was found with apparent gunshot […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man accused of shooting brother to death in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody in Dillon County after authorities said he shot his brother to death early Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Church Street, just off Highway 301 south of Dillon, Pernell said. Pernell did not release any other details about […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2nd man jailed in January robbery of Hartsville taxi driver

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been arrested in the alleged armed robbery of a Darlington County taxi driver in January. Tyquan Edwards was arrested Friday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. He’s charged with neglecting to report a crime. Another man, Jeremiah […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in March 1 shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–The Myrtle Beach Police Department has one man in custody in connection with a March 1 shooting. Lashawn Jarrett, 37, of Monroe, North Carolina, is under arrest after an investigation into a shooting near 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard. In a news release, police said Jarrett has been charged with […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy