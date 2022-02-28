COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted at KeyBank Center and Highmark Stadium

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate that has been in place at KeyBank Center and Highmark Stadium since September 2021 is being lifted.

Officials made the announcement regarding the mandate at KeyBank Center Monday and released the following statement:

In accordance with New York State and Erie County guidelines, KeyBank Center will no longer require proof of vaccination for entry into all events, concerts and live sporting events, including home games for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits.



The new policy will go into effect immediately. It is recommended that individuals follow current CDC guidelines as it pertains to mask wearing and that of their own comfort level.



Please note that individual concerts and live events may implement their own policies above and beyond that of KeyBank Center. Please refer to www.keybankcenter.com for up-to-date information for all event requirements.

A spokesperson for Pegula Sports & Entertainment tells 7 News the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was in place at Highmark Stadium is also being lifted.

When the mandate was put in place in September 2021 , all guests 12 and over were required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. In December 2021 the mandate was expanded to include anyone age 5-11 years old .