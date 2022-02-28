ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Found Safe: Woman with dementia, 80, missing from Gloversville found safe, officials say

By LH Staff
Leader-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOVERSVILLE – An 80-year-old Gloversville woman with dementia has been found safe after going missing Monday morning, officials said. Joyce Caron...

leaderherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Kingston, NY
Gloversville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Gloversville, NY
The Hill

US, Poland still discussing possible jet deal

U.S. and Polish officials are still discussing how Warsaw could transfer its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a surprise announcement that caused Washington to balk at the idea, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. “We continue to consult with our Polish counterparts,” the official said, adding...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Europe faces pressure to join US, British ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine?. While U.S. and British bans on Russian oil increase the pressure on Europe to follow suit, the continent’s dependence on Russia for energy makes an immediate embargo much more difficult. Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions in oil and gas revenue into President Vladimir Putin’s coffers, despite the near certainty of record inflation worsening.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy