Airing it out. Lala Kent claimed that there is more to her split from Randall Emmett than what has already been made public — and the reality star is no longer holding back. “Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021 — the month I gave birth,” Kent, 31, commented on an Instagram post accusing Emmett, 50, of being a narcissist on Wednesday, March 2.

