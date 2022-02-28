Building a virtual community

Estacada's McGloghlon family creates YouTube channel, mom shares her experience with cancer diagnosis

In a recent YouTube video, Estacada resident Sarah McGloghlon shared items from her bucket list and encouraged viewers to comment with their lists.

"It's a way to look to the future trying to create goals and have dreams, whether that's on your own or with other people," she said in the video. "And dreams are so important."

After being diagnosed with stage four melanoma, McGloghlon began posting vlogs, or video blogs, about living with cancer after receiving questions from the online community she and her family have cultivated through YouTube.

"We had people who kept asking questions, and so I was like, 'Sure, I'll give you a little bit more information. And then as I started sharing, it was almost like a physical weight being lifted," said McGloghlon, who was diagnosed with melanoma two times previously. The first two findings were in her neck, and the third diagnosis has spread to her pelvis, femur and lower spine.

"The last two times I had always been so worried, whether I was talking to my family or anyone else, how uncomfortable that would make them," she said.

Other vlogs provide an explanation of what cancer is, detail her history with the disease and explain what it's like to live with a chronic illness.

"It's kind of become almost a therapy," she said. "The few times where it was like, I'm going to cry. That's part of this, and it's okay to be upset about these kinds of things and it's okay to show other people that."

Another valuable part of sharing her experience has been connecting with others in similar situations.

"It's feeling like you're not the only one having those feelings," she said.

After she posted one of her videos on Facebook, her boss shared it with a friend of hers who had also been diagnosed with melanoma.

"He had posted, 'Wow, I never thought in my thirties I would ever have to go through anything like this.' She goes, 'Hey, check out Sarah. She's sharing her story, and maybe you guys can connect,'" she said.

McGloghlon noted that it's easy to feel isolated when dealing with cancer.

"I think part of it is because so many people don't share and it's such a stigmatized and scary word, so people are very uncomfortable talking about it," she said, adding that sharing her experiences has made her realize "how big the cancer community is."

The bucket list video is one of McGloghlon's favorites that she posted.

"That was a hard one to do, because I wasn't trying to take it as I'm about to die, because we're not even thinking like that. But let's evaluate, what do I want to do? What do we want to do as a family and not take for granted the time we have?" she said. "It was hard to make, but I think it probably had the biggest impact on me."

Building a positive community online

McGloghlon and her husband, Josh, created their POG Family YouTube channel after helping their son Braeden, 10, with his channel Braedan Plays. Those online adventures now include Sarah, Josh, Braedan and the youngest member of their family, baby Reyla.

"(We thought), 'Why don't we start an actual family channel where we do things together?" she recalled, adding that POG stands for play of the game. "It's been really fun, especially with COVID. We're still trying to be careful because of the baby and my cancer stuff."

Since starting the channel last August, they've garnered 7,000 subscribers. They play games like Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite and Stardew Valley, create YouTube tutorials, and share vlogs and moments from their lives.

"We play computer games with kids, essentially. They dubbed us POG Mom and POG Dad. They started to come to us for other really serious things," she said, adding that they've had people ask about bullying and how to help friends dealing with depression. "It's really touching and very humbling that people who literally just know us through a computer screen feel comfortable enough to bring up some of these really hard topics."

The McGloghlons didn't expect their YouTube channel to gain the traction that it did.

"I'm glad it has. Our whole goal was if we're going to do this, we want it to be a positive place for people," she said. "There's always going to be people who jump in and try to get attention in a negative way. But we've actually been able to turn some of those people around. (We said), 'I'm really sorry that you said this very negative thing. Hey, everybody in the chat, let's send them some hearts.' And we just have them spam hearts in the chat to be like, 'I hope you have a better day.' And sometimes they're like, 'Oh, I'm sorry. Wow, you guys are really nice.'"

Some of her favorite memories with the YouTube community are playing spooky games for Halloween.

"We do a thing called Viewers Choice, where they get to choose what game we play. During the Halloween season everyone was all about these horror games, and I jump-scare really easily so they would always be like 'Oh, you have to do this.' And any time sometime would pop up on the screen I would squeal," she said. "It was the funniest thing for them and for us as well. It's the ability for us to realize we can laugh at ourselves, and we can show that it's an ok thing to do. It's ok to be silly and goofy, and you don't have to be super cool."

McGloghlon and her family hope to encourage viewers to be comfortable in their own shoes.

"We want other people to feel that it's okay to just be them," she said.

Connect with the POG Family online

To visit the POG Family YouTube Channel, visit bit.ly/POGfamily.

To donate to the GoFundMe for McGoghlon's cancer treatment, visit bit.ly/3M0NnB6.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.