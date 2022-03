In a group interview with Android Central and other publications ahead of today's numerous OnePlus announcements, we asked OnePlus software lead Gary Chen what features the company was working on with Google for inclusion in OxygenOS 13. Speaking in Chinese through an interpreter, Chen told us that the co-development initiative with Google will include new privacy and security features, as well as the overall design — although since the software is in the early stages of development there's not much they can say about the latter at present. (We'd interpret that to mean OxygenOS 13 taking on a visual style closer to Google's Material You — something clearly lacking in current builds of OxygenOS 12.)

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO