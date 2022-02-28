ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Verbier Festival Cuts Ties with Music Director Valery Gergiev

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 5 days ago

The Verbier Festival has accepted the resignation of Valery Gergiev as the Music Director of the Verbier Festival Orchestra. The festival released a statement on Feb. 28 in which it noted that it had asked Gergiev to resign and he accepted. The...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall Cancels Concerts Featuring Valery Gergiev & Mariinsky Orchestra

(Photo by Valeri Guérguiev) Carnegie Hall has canceled all performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra with Valery Gergiev scheduled for this May. The Russian orchestra was set to perform on May 3 and 4. In a statement, Carnegie Hall stated that the cancelation was due to recent world events and ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.
PERFORMING ARTS
Daily Mail

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev who is close friend of Putin is forced to resign as honorary president of Edinburgh International Festival after invasion of Ukraine

The Edinburgh International Festival has severed its long-standing links with a Russian conductor who is said to be a close friend of Vladimir Putin. Valery Gergiev, 68, was appointed honorary president of the festival in 2011 but was asked to resign following the brutal invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, seen as...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Munich Philharmonic Gives Valery Gergiev an Ultimatum

The Munich Philharmonic is calling on Chief Conductor Valery Gergiev to distance himself from Putin. In a statement by the Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter, “I have clarified my stance against Valery Gergiev and urge him to also clearly and indisputably distance himself from the brutal assault, Putin against Ukraine and now especially against our partner city Kyiv. If Valery Gergiev does not clearly position himself here on Monday, he can no longer remain the chief conductor of our philharmonic. ”
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Valery Gergiev Under Fire at the Teatro alla Scala

Conductor Valery Gergiev is under fire for his storied support of Putin. Following the Russian leader’s decision to attack and invade Ukraine, many are calling on Gergiev to condemn the leader. In Milan, where the Russian conductor is currently leading “The Queen of Spades,” the Mayor of Milan Beppe...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verbier Festival#Lucerne Festival#Music Director#Founder Director#Board#Russian#The Metropolitan Opera
Slipped Disc

Why Valery Gergiev will be no great loss

I first heard of Valery Gergiev around 1990 when a friend called from Covent Garden to say he’d heard nothing like this conductor since Wilhelm Furtwängler. I soon saw what he meant – the fluttery gestures, the unaccountable atmosphere, the intensity of the playing. I got to...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall & Vienna Philharmonic Drop Valery Gergiev From Upcoming Concerts

Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic have announced that Valery Gergiev will no longer conduct the performances slated for Feb. 25, 26, and 27. Following threats of protest by Ukrainian activists, the conductor and pianist Denis Matsuev have canceled their engagements. As a result, Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct all three programs which are unchanged. A pianist was not announced at this time.
PERFORMING ARTS
Fox News

Putin supporter Valery Gergiev out of Vienna Philharmonic US tour

Valery Gergiev, a conductor who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not lead the Vienna Philharmonic in a five-concert U.S. tour that starts at Carnegie Hall Friday night. The 68-year-old Russian conductor is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the White Nights Festival...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Elīna Garanča & Piotr Beczala Cancel Performances in Russia

(Credit: Sarah Katharina. Wardrobe by Niko Niko.) Elīna Garanča and Piotr Beczala have canceled their performances in Russia. Both artists took to social media to announce their positions on why they were canceling their upcoming concerts in the country. Beczala stated, “I am not a politician and I...
WORLD
operawire.com

Tugan Sokhiev Pressured to Make a Statement in Toulouse

The Mayor of Toulouse has written to the conductor Tugan Sokhiev asking him to say a few words on the Ukraine situation before his next concert with the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse on March 18 and 25. The mayor noted that Toulouse is a twin city of Kyiv...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Releases Statement on Ukraine & Cuts Ties with Putin Supported Artists

The Metropolitan Opera has released a statement regarding the war in Ukraine. In a video published on the company’s website, General Manager Peter Gelb said, “The Metropolitan Opera opens its heart to the innocent victims of the unprovoked war in Ukraine and salutes the heroism of the Ukrainian people. We stand in solidarity with them and urge the leaders of the free world to support them in their hour of need.”
WORLD
operawire.com

Jonas Kaufmann Breaks Silence on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Jonas Kaufmann has broken his silence on the war in Ukraine. After a week into the war, the tenor said, “Should art be politically neutral? Can it be? Many artists throughout history have had to ask themselves this central question. While Benjamin Britten, in his American exile, wrote about an autistic outsider in a small fishing village in England and Richard Strauss pondered the complex relationship between music, words and stage direction, Viktor Ullman wrote his last work in Theresienstadt, ‘Der Kaiser von Atlantis,’ which can be described as extremely political. It borders on a miracle that this work has been preserved for posterity. Nevertheless, it has not found its way into the great opera houses, quite in contrast to ‘Peter Grimes’ and ‘Capriccio.'”
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Appoints Jonathan Darlington to Chief Conductor Post

The Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra has appointed Jonathan Darlington as its Chief Conductor for at least the next five years, beginning with the 2022-23 season. The conductor currently serves as Music Director Emeritus at Vancouver Opera, where he spent the past two decades as the company’s Music Director. In its...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Matthew Polenzani

American Tenor Takes on His First Don Carlos in Historic Metropolitan Opera Production. (Credit: Ken Howard / Met Opera) On Feb. 28 the Metropolitan Opera will premiere the French version of Verdi’s “Don Carlos.” Over the course of the Met’s history, the company has presented the Verdi masterwork 217 times in various different iterations. This year the Met has lined up a star cast that includes Matthew Polenzani, one of the great tenors of his generations and Met stalwart.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Russian Cultural Leaders Including Bolshoi Theatre’s General Director Petition War

Numerous Russian cultural leaders have signed a petition for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to stop the war. In the letter, which was signed by the Bolshoi Theatre’s General Director Vladimir Urin and prominent conductor and violinist Vladimir Spivakov, leaders said, “We now speak not only as cultural figures, but as ordinary people, citizens of our country, our Homeland. Among us are the children and grandchildren of those who fought in the Great Patriotic War, witnesses and participants of that War.”
WORLD
operawire.com

Orchestra de l’Agora to Present ‘Enfers des Lumières’

The Orchestra de l’Agora will present “Enfers des Lumières” on March 1 and 2, 2022. The showcase, which will feature music by Lully, Rameau and Gluck (and others), will be headlined by 10 solo artists from the Atelier Lyrique de l’Opéra de Montréal, under the direction of Nicolas Ellis.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera’s New ‘Lohengrin’ to be Affected by War

With the Metropolitan Opera cutting ties with Putin-supported musicians and companies, the upcoming “Lohengrin” production will be affected. Thie staging of the opera, which is a co-production with Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre, was planned back in 2017 alongside upcoming renditions of “Aida” and “Salome.”. In...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy