ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

With ‘Limited Amount of Time Left,’ New IPCC Report Urges Climate Adaptation

By Chelsea Harvey, Sara Schonhardt, E&E News
Scientific American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lowly Bramble Cay melomys, a small Australian rodent, wasn’t the kind of animal that often made the news. But in 2019, it splashed across headlines. The reason? It was the first mammal to go extinct because of climate change. Named for the island where it used to...

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Climate change: Five things we've learned from the IPCC report

A new report released this week by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) looks at the causes, impacts and solutions to climate change. The report gives the clearest indication to date of how a warmer world is affecting all living things on Earth. Here are five things we...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

IPCC: Climate change report to sound warning on impacts

A new report on the impacts of climate change will likely be the most worrying assessment yet of how rising temperatures affect every living thing. This will be the second of three major reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its first since November's COP26 summit. Scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate System#Nature Climate Change#Water Shortages#Australian#U N
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Egypt
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy