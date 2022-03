What Is Soy Sauce? What Does Soy Sauce Taste Like?. A prominent cooking ingredient and condiment in many Asian cuisines, soy sauce is now a universally beloved ingredient. Growing up in a Filipino-American family, it was common practice to keep toyo (meaning soy sauce in Tagalog) on the table during mealtime. For me, I especially loved when the soy sauce was mixed with a squeeze of calamansi (tiny Philippine citrus) to add savory-tart flavor to a bed of stir-fried rice noodles. I didn't realize how little I actually knew about soy sauce until I chatted with The Korean Vegan's Joanne Lee Molinaro. For starters, she pointed out there are hundreds of varieties of soy sauce. This led me to really dive into the nitty-gritty on soy sauce and how it's evolved to become the powerhouse ingredient it is today.

